Entella, date e orari fino alla prima giornata di ritorno - LevanteNews

La Lega Pro ha reso note date e orari per il Campionato Serie C fino alla prima giornata del girone di ritorno, che vedrà l’Entella impegnata a Teramo mercoledì 22 dicembre.
GIORNATA 12 – DOMENICA 31 OTTOBRE
Entella – Imolese ore 14.30
GIORNATA 13 – DOMENICA 7 NOVEMBRE
Ancona Matelica – Entella ore 14.30
GIORNATA 14 – DOMENICA 14 NOVEMBRE
Entella – Grosseto ore 17.30
GIORNATA 15 – DOMENICA 21 NOVEMBRE
Pistoiese – Entella ore 17.30
GIORNATA 16 – DOMENICA 28 NOVEMBRE
Entella – Cesena ore 14.30
GIORNATA 17 – DOMENICA 5 DICEMBRE
Viterbese – Entella ore 14.30
GIORNATA 18 – DOMENICA 12 DICEMBRE
Entella – Reggiana ore 17.30
GIORNATA 19 – DOMENICA 19 DICEMBRE
Fermana – Entella ore 17.30
GIORNATA 20 – MERCOLEDì 22 DICEMBRE
Teramo – Entella ore 18.00