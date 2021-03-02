Camogli: a Tristan Da Cunha niente covid, ma stop al turismo

Da Bruno Saccella, direttore del Museo Marinaro di Camogli riceviamo e pubblichiamo

Da qualche tempo avevamo sospeso la corrispondenza tra il Museo e

Tristan da Cunha a causa delle chiusure e dei problemi creati

dall’attuale situazione.

Alla riapertura ho pensato di riprendere questa nostra bella tradizione

che, con alti e bassi, non si è mai interrotta in questi 130 anni.

Allego la corrispondenza intercorsa.

******

Dear friends,

We haven’t exchanged news for some time and here in Camogli there are many people who, indeed, ask me any update from you.

First of all, we hope that your beautiful island is still “coronavirus free” and we can sincerely tell you to continue with the greatest attention, because that disease is really serious. In Camogli, we didn’t have many infections and only one passing in the recent times; however Italy and Europe are still plagued nowadays by the virus.

To limit the loss, many personal and regular habits have been reduced: restaurants and bars are closed, we cannot leave the town of residence except for serious reasons, we cannot visit relatives and friends, not even children and grandchildren, we must always wear protective masks and avoid gatherings. Our economy, which was largely based on tourism, has now been severely damaged, schools are mainly closed and smart working from home is commonly adopted.

Please let me know if Mrs. Dawn Repetto returned safely to the island and she is fine; please greet her dearly.

I hope your summer is good and the fishing abundant. Our winter was very rainy and we had intense snowing, even in the plains and on the coast. Fortunately, here in Camogli, we enjoy an excellent climate and this end of winter is quite mild indeed.

In the recent days, unfortunately, a part of the Camogli Cemetery collapsed into the sea due to the storms of last winter: that caused the cliff on which it was built to fall down. Actually, we have many problems to recover the missing coffins: it has really been a very painful disaster that hit hard our town.

While I am awaiting for your good news (that I will forward to fellow citizens by local press), I send you in the meantime the best wishes for a good summer.

Very truly yours,

Capt. Bruno Sacella – Director

*****

Traduzione

Cari amici,

non ci scambiamo notizie da tempo e qui a Camogli ci sono tante persone che mi chiedono qualche aggiornamenti su di voi

Innanzitutto speriamo che la vostra bellissima isola sia ancora “coronavirus free” e possiamo sinceramente raccomandarvi di proseguire con la massima attenzione, perché questa malattia è davvero grave. A Camogli non abbiamo avuto molti contagi e solo uno negli ultimi tempi; tuttavia l’Italia e l’Europa sono ancora oggi afflitte dal virus.

Per limitare le perdite, sono state ridotte molte abitudini personali e regolari: ristoranti e bar sono chiusi, non possiamo lasciare il comune di residenza se non per gravi motivi, non possiamo visitare parenti e amici, nemmeno figli e nipoti, dobbiamo sempre indossare mascherine protettive ed evitare assembramenti. La nostra economia, che era in gran parte basata sul turismo, è stata gravemente danneggiata, le scuole sono per lo più chiuse e viene comunemente adottato lo smart working da casa.

Per favore fatemi sapere se la signora Dawn Repetto è tornata sana e salva sull’isola e sta bene; vi prego di salutamela caramente.

Spero che la vostra estate sia stata buona e la pesca abbondante. Il nostro inverno è stato molto piovoso e abbiamo avuto nevicate intense, anche in pianura e sulla costa. Per fortuna qui a Camogli godiamo di un ottimo clima e questo fine inverno è piuttosto mite.

Nei giorni scorsi, purtroppo, una parte del Cimitero di Camogli è crollata in mare a causa dei temporali dello scorso inverno: ciò ha fatto precipitare la falesia su cui era stato costruito. In realtà abbiamo molti problemi per recuperare le bare disperse: è stato davvero un disastro molto doloroso che ha colpito duramente la nostra Città.

In attesa di una vostre buona notizie (che inoltrerò ai concittadini a mezzo stampa locale), invio i migliori auguri di buona estate.

Cordialmente

Capt. Bruno Sacella – Direttore

La risposta

Hello,

Lovely to hear from you, my name is Kelly Green and I have taken over the

tourism department from Dawn Repetto as she has decided to stay and settle

in the UK. Her and her family are all doing great.

Sorry to hear about the Corna virus there it sound terrible!! Sending you

all lots of prayers and good wishes, it seems the same all over the world!

Yes we are still covid free and we have very strict measures in place to

hopefully stay that way. Hopefully we will soon receive the vaccine which

will allow us to once again open to tourist as we have been closed the last

year.

Hope you keep safe and love to all,

All the best,

Kelly

*****

Traduzione

Ciao,

Mi fa piacere sentirti, mi chiamo Kelly Green e ho rilevato il dipartimento del turismo di Dawn Repetto in quanto ha deciso di restare e stabilirsi nel Regno Unito. Lei e la sua famiglia stanno andando alla grande.

Mi dispiace sapere del virus Corna, sia così terribile !!

Sembra sia così in tutto il mondo e invio le nostre preghiere e auguri

Sì, siamo ancora liberi da covid e adottiamo misure molto rigide per farlo e si spera che rimanga così. Speriamo di ricevere presto il vaccino che ci permetterà di riaprirci al turismo in quanto siamo stati chiusi per tutto l’ultimo anno.

Spero che tu ti tenga al sicuro e ami tutti,

Ti auguro il meglio,

Kelly