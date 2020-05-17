Camogli: notizie da Tristan da Cunha

Da Bruno Sacella, direttore del Museo Marinaro “Gio Bono Ferrari” di Camogli, riceviamo e pubblichiamo

Questa mattina ho mandato una e-mail a Dawn Repetto (responsabile dell’ufficio turistico statale di Tristan da Cunha, isola nell’Oceano Atlantico meridionale dove vivono discendenti di marinai camogliesi) per conoscere la situazione sull’isola in relazione alla pandemia in atto. La risposta:

Dear Bruno,

Thank you so much for your kind email. Myself and my family are currently in the UK, not a good time to be here but that’s how life goes.

Thankfully Tristan has so far escaped the virus to which we are very grateful. They are putting measures in place so that the ships bringing supplies do not bring it to Tristan.

I have been hearing all about the virus in Italy and it is very sad. So glad to hear that Camogli wasnt to badly affected. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

All the very best

Dawn

***

Caro Bruno,

Grazie mille per la tua gentile e-mail. Io e la mia famiglia siamo attualmente nel Regno Unito, non è un buon momento per essere qui, ma è così che va la vita.

Per fortuna, Tristan è finora sfuggito al virus e ciò è molto apprezzato. Sull’isola stanno mettendo in atto misure affinché le navi che portano rifornimenti non lo portino a Tristan.

Ho sentito tutto del virus in Italia ed è molto triste. Sono così felice di sapere che Camogli non è stato gravemente colpito. I miei pensieri e le mie preghiere sono con tutti voi.

Auguro ogni bene

Dawn